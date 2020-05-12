Aspiriant LLC Has $833,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after acquiring an additional 193,361 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 51,361,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

