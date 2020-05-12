Aspiriant LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 796.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,123,000 after buying an additional 1,241,688 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,932,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,290,000 after acquiring an additional 543,792 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,383,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,069,000.

VGSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.22. 914,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

