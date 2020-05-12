Aspiriant LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,679,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

