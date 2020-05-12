Aspiriant LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

