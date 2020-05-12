Aspiriant LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,343,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,957,000 after acquiring an additional 218,195 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 289,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 105,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 253,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. 21,758,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,798,762. The stock has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

