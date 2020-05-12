Aspiriant LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $169.45. 138,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

