Aspiriant LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,623,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,105,000 after acquiring an additional 288,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,893,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,990,000 after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after acquiring an additional 545,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.87. 3,327,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.