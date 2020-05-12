Aspiriant LLC Sells 15,412 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,412 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,153,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

