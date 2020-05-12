Aspiriant LLC Sells 181 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.64. 1,708,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,639. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

