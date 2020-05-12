Aspiriant LLC Sells 2,716 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.87. 1,735,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,625. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

