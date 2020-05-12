Aspiriant LLC Sells 5,938 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. TIAA FSB increased its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 275,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,243,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,095,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,340. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

