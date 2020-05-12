Aspiriant LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,087 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after buying an additional 5,153,300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,234 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,438 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,050,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,963,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.