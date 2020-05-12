Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors decreased its position in Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Associated Capital Group makes up 6.3% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mad River Investors owned 0.60% of Associated Capital Group worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

AC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,641. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $792.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.32. Associated Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 185.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank of Canada lowered shares of Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,663 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $105,614.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $129,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,165 shares of company stock valued at $344,097 over the last three months. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.