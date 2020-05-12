Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 115.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.05. 3,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,208. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $927.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $283.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.37 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

