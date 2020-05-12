Atonomi Price Up 36.4% This Week (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $98,500.66 and approximately $53.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. One Atonomi token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Atonomi

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

