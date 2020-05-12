Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 13,246 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $28,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after buying an additional 5,285,137 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,424 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

DLR stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,026. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $43,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

