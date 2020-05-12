Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 25,880 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.0% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.05% of CVS Health worth $39,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,902,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,791. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

