Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $41,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.07. 7,232,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,014,508. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

