Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Paychex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.31. 2,233,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

