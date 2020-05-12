Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Amgen were worth $46,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

AMGN traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.74. 2,154,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

