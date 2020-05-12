Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $46,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.78. 51,347,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

