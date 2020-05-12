Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $26.06 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,573.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 97,836 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $10,841,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA traded up $10.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $322.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,697,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216,377. The company has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $324.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.93.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

