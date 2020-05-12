Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 90,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $73,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 98.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 449,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $412.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.54. Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 18.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBBK. TheStreet downgraded Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

