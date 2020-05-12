Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 933.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,468 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

BAC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.58. 68,656,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.