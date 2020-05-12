Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 46,211,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.