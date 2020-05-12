Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,277 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,958,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

