Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. 6,566,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,907. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

