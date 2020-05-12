Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 16,429 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 835,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,831,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.