Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,066 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $764,367,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,940,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.28. 168,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,308. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $184.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

