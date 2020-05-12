Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

ETN stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.53. 1,288,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,898. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

