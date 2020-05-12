Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.17 Million Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $557.24. 438,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,350. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

