Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $326.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $951,919.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,455 shares of company stock worth $4,401,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

