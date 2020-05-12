Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $14.91 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra cut their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.69. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

