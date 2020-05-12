Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $15.83 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,254,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,464 shares of company stock worth $8,005,858 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $19.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $697.02. 15,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,438. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

