Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $17.08 Million Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up about 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

Shares of BIIB traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $324.97. The stock had a trading volume of 80,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

