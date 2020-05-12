Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $21.83 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 516,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 130,935 shares during the period. Cognex accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $21,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 78,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,558. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

