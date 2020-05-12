Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $23.21 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $23,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,015,000 after buying an additional 136,380 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $585,736,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after buying an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,307,000 after buying an additional 940,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $87.86. 127,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,802. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.