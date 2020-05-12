Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Allegion by 843.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 953.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.40. 27,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

