Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $6.04 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $551,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.80, for a total value of $12,141,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,980 shares of company stock worth $54,589,656 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,025. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $286.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.