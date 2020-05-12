Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crossamerica Partners stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,011. Crossamerica Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $529.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.10 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Crossamerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 411.76%.

In related news, Director Maura Topper bought 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,945.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,932.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mickey Kim bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,531 shares in the company, valued at $151,352.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,145 shares of company stock worth $197,121.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

