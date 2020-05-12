Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 31,851 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after buying an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,226,000 after buying an additional 210,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,452 shares of company stock valued at $12,496,980. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,844,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.