Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 725 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $169,146,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,122,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,889,218. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

