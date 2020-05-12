Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,628,000 after purchasing an additional 302,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,279,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,256,000 after purchasing an additional 567,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,164,000 after purchasing an additional 364,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,355 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

