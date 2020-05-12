Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. TIAA FSB raised its position in Corning by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Corning by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Corning by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 321,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

