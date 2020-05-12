Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 815,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,281,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

