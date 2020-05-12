Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,021,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.94.

Shares of HAS traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.70. 549,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,009. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.