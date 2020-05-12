Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 166,407 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,407 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $19,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

