Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 18,273 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,273 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after purchasing an additional 729,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $727,585,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

UPS stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,923. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

