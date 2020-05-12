Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 184 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 138.6% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 101,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 209,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.78. 3,121,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.89. The firm has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.