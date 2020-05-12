Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 22,847 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,847 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 82,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 159,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.7% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 22,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 26.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

